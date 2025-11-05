Left Menu

Arrest Made in Faridabad Attempted Murder of JEE Aspirant

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and shooting a 17-year-old JEE aspirant in Faridabad. The attack happened in broad daylight when the girl was returning from the library. The victim is stable, and the perpetrator confessed to acting out in a fit of rage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:51 IST
  • India

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a 17-year-old JEE aspirant in Faridabad. The suspect, Jitendra alias Jatin Mangla, reportedly confessed to shooting the girl after she refused to talk to him.

This horrifying event unfolded on Monday evening in Shyam Colony, Faridabad, when the victim was on her way back from the library. The accused was seen on CCTV footage waiting for her and then shooting at her multiple times at point-blank range.

The girl sustained injuries to her shoulder and abdomen but is currently stable and under medical care. The police have registered an FIR, and Mangla was apprehended by the crime branch team from Sarmathla village. During questioning, he disclosed his association with the accounting department at Rawal Institute College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

