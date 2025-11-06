Historic US-Syrian Relations: A New Chapter
The US is urging the UN Security Council to lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa before his historic visit to Washington. The move aims to rebuild US-Syria relations and see Syria join the anti-ISIS coalition. Lifting sanctions requires a Security Council majority and no permanent member vetoes.
In a significant diplomatic move, the United States is advocating for the UN Security Council to lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and members of his administration. The proposal, captured in a draft resolution seen by The Associated Press, seeks to eliminate sanctions linked to al-Sharaa and Syria's interior minister, Anas Hasan Khattab.
The initiative reflects a broader strategy by President Donald Trump to mend US-Syria ties after the ousting of long-time ruler Bashar Assad. Al-Sharaa, now allied with the West, is anticipated to formally join the US-led anti-ISIS coalition during his upcoming visit to Washington, marking the first visit by a Syrian president since 1946.
Despite the lifting of some sanctions following Trump's pledge in Saudi Arabia, the most stringent congressional sanctions remain intact, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape. This development coincides with ongoing humanitarian challenges in Syria, where ongoing poverty and displacement affect millions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks
US Navy's George Washington: A Power Play in South Korean Waters
Germany Considers Repatriation as Syrian Crisis Shifts Post-War
Trump's Historic Meeting with Syrian Leader: A New Era in Diplomacy
Washington Sundar Shines with a Match-Turning Knock Against Australia