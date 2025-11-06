Left Menu

U.S. Pushes Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan at U.N. Security Council

The United States plans to present a draft resolution on President Donald Trump's peace proposal for Gaza to the U.N. Security Council. Key regional players including Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE are backing the initiative, according to a U.S. official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:34 IST
U.S. Pushes Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan at U.N. Security Council
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to present a draft resolution on President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza to the United Nations Security Council later this week, a U.S. official confirmed on Wednesday.

This strategic move aims to seek international approval and support for the resolution. The draft, which seeks to address ongoing conflicts in the region, will be shared with the 10 elected members of the council.

Notably, representatives from influential regional players such as Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates will align with the U.S. in the endeavor, showcasing collective regional support for the peace initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

 India
2
Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

 Global
3
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025