U.S. Pushes Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan at U.N. Security Council

The United States is set to present a draft resolution on President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza to the United Nations Security Council later this week, a U.S. official confirmed on Wednesday.

This strategic move aims to seek international approval and support for the resolution. The draft, which seeks to address ongoing conflicts in the region, will be shared with the 10 elected members of the council.

Notably, representatives from influential regional players such as Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates will align with the U.S. in the endeavor, showcasing collective regional support for the peace initiative.

