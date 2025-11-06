Daycare Raid Sparks Outrage Over Immigration Crackdown

A federal raid on a Spanish-language daycare center in Chicago's North Side has ignited tensions over immigration enforcement. The raid resulted in the removal of Diana Santillana, a teacher reportedly possessing legal work authorization, leaving parents and staff in shock.

The incident, viewed as part of President Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown, has provoked widespread criticism and feared memories among residents. More than 3,000 arrests in Chicago have been made since the crackdown started, targeting alleged dangerous criminals, yet also affecting U.S. citizens and those without a criminal record.

Federal agencies came under similar scrutiny in other parts of the state and Los Angeles, where heavy-handed tactics were used, raising questions about the legality and ethics of these operations. The incidents underscore growing concerns about the methods employed in immigration enforcement nationwide.

