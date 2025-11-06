Unexpected ICE Raid Stuns Chicago Daycare as Teacher Detained in Immigration Crackdown

A federal immigration raid at a Spanish-language immersion daycare in Chicago has left parents and staff in shock. The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood on the North Side, where agents detained a teacher from Colombia, sparking panic among school administrators and parents of young children.

Identified as Diana Santillana, the teacher was seized in front of infants and toddlers. Witnesses described the scene as terrifying and chaotic, with reports emerging of children and parents visibly upset. The raid highlights the intensifying immigration crackdown under the Trump administration, which reports over 3,000 arrests for immigration violations.

The Department of Homeland Security has cited the pursuit of dangerous criminals as the motive behind these actions. However, the use of aggressive tactics, such as unmarked officers and armed detentions, has faced backlash from both local communities and national observers, questioning the necessity and severity of these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)