Utah Valley University Expands Police Force After Fatal Shooting of Charlie Kirk
Utah Valley University is bolstering its security measures following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The school plans to hire additional police officers and security managers. Current staffing levels fall short of recommended safety standards for large public universities in the United States.
To address concerns, the university plans to hire eight new campus police officers and two safety managers, according to spokesperson Ellen Treanor. This expansion aims to enhance safety protocols for future events.
Despite these efforts, the campus police force will still fall short of national recommendations for officer-to-student ratios. Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 while debating in an outdoor courtyard. The university's current policing budget for 2024 stands at USD 2.1 million.