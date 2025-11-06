Suspicious Death in Railway Custody Sparks Nationwide Outcry

A 35-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances while in Railway Protection Force (RPF) custody, igniting serious allegations of inhumane treatment.

The deceased, Sanjay Sonkar from Kinki village, was detained by the RPF for questioning in a theft case. Family members claim that RPF personnel subjected him to brutality, including beatings and electric shocks during interrogation. His condition deteriorated, and he was declared dead upon arrival at Gonda Medical College, according to police sources.

Tensions escalated as relatives accused RPF officers of neglect, alleging the body was left in the mortuary without their knowledge. RPF Assistant Security Commissioner Mahendra Prasad Dubey stated that Sanjay's condition worsened during questioning, but the cause of death will be clarified following a post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint from Sanjay's brother, police have filed a murder case against two RPF sub-inspectors, a constable, and others. An in-depth investigation is currently underway.