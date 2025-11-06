Suspicious Death in Railway Custody Sparks Nationwide Outcry
A 35-year-old man named Sanjay Sonkar died while in Railway Protection Force custody, inciting allegations of torture during interrogation. His family claims he was beaten and electrocuted by RPF personnel. A murder case has been filed against several RPF officers as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances while in Railway Protection Force (RPF) custody, igniting serious allegations of inhumane treatment.
The deceased, Sanjay Sonkar from Kinki village, was detained by the RPF for questioning in a theft case. Family members claim that RPF personnel subjected him to brutality, including beatings and electric shocks during interrogation. His condition deteriorated, and he was declared dead upon arrival at Gonda Medical College, according to police sources.
Tensions escalated as relatives accused RPF officers of neglect, alleging the body was left in the mortuary without their knowledge. RPF Assistant Security Commissioner Mahendra Prasad Dubey stated that Sanjay's condition worsened during questioning, but the cause of death will be clarified following a post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint from Sanjay's brother, police have filed a murder case against two RPF sub-inspectors, a constable, and others. An in-depth investigation is currently underway.
ALSO READ
Utah Valley University Expands Police Force After Fatal Shooting of Charlie Kirk
Himachal Pradesh Initiates Sweeping Police Reform with 82 Officer Transfers
Tragedy on the Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Accident Sparks Investigation
Himachal Pradesh Overhauls Police Leadership: Key Transfers Announced
Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy: 11 Dead, Investigation Launched