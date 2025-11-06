Operation White Cauldron Uncovers Illegal Alprazolam Factory
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized Alprazolam worth Rs 22 crore in Gujarat, arresting four individuals linked to a covert manufacturing operation. The psychotropic substance was allegedly intended for altering toddy in Telangana. This operation highlights the ongoing struggle against illicit drug manufacturing in India.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has intercepted a significant illegal manufacturing operation in Gujarat's Valsad district, confiscating Alprazolam valued at Rs 22 crore. The crackdown, named 'Operation White Cauldron,' led to the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in the manufacturing and supply chain of the psychotropic substance.
Authorities discovered that the produced Alprazolam was possibly intended to adulterate toddy in Telangana. This substance is tightly regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, with any unauthorized dealings or production being severely punishable under the law.
During a carefully executed raid, DRI officers uncovered a fully operational illegal production unit equipped with industrial-scale processing tools. The operation resulted in substantial seizures, including 9.55 kg of Alprazolam in its ready-to-use form, various semi-finished products, and raw materials crucial for its production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
