Left Menu

Operation White Cauldron Uncovers Illegal Alprazolam Factory

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized Alprazolam worth Rs 22 crore in Gujarat, arresting four individuals linked to a covert manufacturing operation. The psychotropic substance was allegedly intended for altering toddy in Telangana. This operation highlights the ongoing struggle against illicit drug manufacturing in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 08:49 IST
Operation White Cauldron Uncovers Illegal Alprazolam Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has intercepted a significant illegal manufacturing operation in Gujarat's Valsad district, confiscating Alprazolam valued at Rs 22 crore. The crackdown, named 'Operation White Cauldron,' led to the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in the manufacturing and supply chain of the psychotropic substance.

Authorities discovered that the produced Alprazolam was possibly intended to adulterate toddy in Telangana. This substance is tightly regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, with any unauthorized dealings or production being severely punishable under the law.

During a carefully executed raid, DRI officers uncovered a fully operational illegal production unit equipped with industrial-scale processing tools. The operation resulted in substantial seizures, including 9.55 kg of Alprazolam in its ready-to-use form, various semi-finished products, and raw materials crucial for its production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Grandmother Accused in Infant's Murder

Tragedy Strikes: Grandmother Accused in Infant's Murder

 India
2
Brigade Enterprises' Impressive Sales Boost: A Sign of Robust Growth

Brigade Enterprises' Impressive Sales Boost: A Sign of Robust Growth

 India
3
Shanghai's Stock Surge: Tech Self-Sufficiency Ignites Market Optimism

Shanghai's Stock Surge: Tech Self-Sufficiency Ignites Market Optimism

 Global
4
SERES Group's Record-Breaking IPO: Paving the Future of Chinese Luxury NEVs

SERES Group's Record-Breaking IPO: Paving the Future of Chinese Luxury NEVs

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025