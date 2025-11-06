Left Menu

Controversial Appointment: Khaled El-Enany to Lead UNESCO Amid Heritage Criticisms

Khaled El-Enany, former Egyptian minister, is poised to become UNESCO's head despite heritage groups criticizing his past handling of cultural sites. Elected with 55 out of 58 votes by the Executive Board, his appointment awaits confirmation by 194 member states at a conference in Uzbekistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 09:33 IST
Khaled El-Enany, Egypt's ex-tourism and antiquities minister, is on track to lead UNESCO, igniting debate over his prior stewardship of cultural sites. Heritage groups criticize El-Enany's tenure, particularly the demolition of parts of Cairo's historic 'City of the Dead.'

El-Enany, 54, garnered significant support in last month's executive vote, securing 55 of 58 votes, surpassing his competitor Edouard Firmin Matoko from Congo-Brazzaville. His nomination will face a confirmation vote from UNESCO's 194 member states at their general assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Despite the controversy, El-Enany has pledged to reform UNESCO, focusing on inclusivity, streamlined decision-making, and diversifying funding sources, especially in light of potential U.S. withdrawal of financial support in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

