Controversial Appointment: Khaled El-Enany to Lead UNESCO Amid Heritage Criticisms

Khaled El-Enany, Egypt's ex-tourism and antiquities minister, is on track to lead UNESCO, igniting debate over his prior stewardship of cultural sites. Heritage groups criticize El-Enany's tenure, particularly the demolition of parts of Cairo's historic 'City of the Dead.'

El-Enany, 54, garnered significant support in last month's executive vote, securing 55 of 58 votes, surpassing his competitor Edouard Firmin Matoko from Congo-Brazzaville. His nomination will face a confirmation vote from UNESCO's 194 member states at their general assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Despite the controversy, El-Enany has pledged to reform UNESCO, focusing on inclusivity, streamlined decision-making, and diversifying funding sources, especially in light of potential U.S. withdrawal of financial support in 2026.

