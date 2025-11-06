Left Menu

Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Demand Fair Crop Price amid Protests

Karnataka's sugarcane farmers demand Rs 3,500 per tonne, sparking protests across the region. Minister H K Patil met with farmer representatives, seeking a resolution. The protest, backed by various groups, seeks a government commitment by Thursday. Key routes were blocked, adding pressure to meet the demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 06-11-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 09:43 IST
Amid escalating protests, Karnataka sugarcane farmers persistently demand a fixed crop price of Rs 3,500 per tonne. Initially, Minister H K Patil met representatives as the protest reached its seventh day. However, the farmers insist on state government action rather than a meeting in Bengaluru.

The protests have garnered substantial support from farmer associations, opposition parties, and students. Protesters have blocked key routes in the Belagavi region, using tactics like burning tires. Patil, after meeting with the farmers, proposed discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reach a decision favorable for farmers.

On the political front, leaders like BJP President B Y Vijayendra and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai backed the farmers. Bommai urged the government to split the payout between the sugar factories and the state. As the deadline looms, the pressure is mounting on the government to address the situation swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

