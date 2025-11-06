Left Menu

Nagaland Strikes: A Tug-of-War for Merit Restoration

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has ramped up protests against the Nagaland government by launching a full 'tools down' strike. The JCC demands the restoration of a March 10 vacancy circular and withdrawal of non-NPSC candidates for IAS induction, maintaining that essential services remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:34 IST
Nagaland Strikes: A Tug-of-War for Merit Restoration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) intensified its protest against the Nagaland government with a 'tools down' strike, intensifying its pressure tactics. The committee, comprising multiple state employee associations, is united in demanding the restoration of a vacancy circular and the exclusion of non-NPSC candidates from the IAS induction.

The strike, which now includes drivers' unions and staff from various government departments, ensures that essential services like public transportation and power remain uninterrupted. The committee argues that its core demands for restoring merit and the traditional selection process in the IAS induction remain unmet after over 40 days of peaceful protest.

The state government stands by its long-standing tradition of recommending non-state civil service officers for IAS positions, which has now become a contentious issue. While Minister KG Kenye defends the process, the JCC continues its campaign, urging that the recruitment process respects state service officers' opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

 India
2
Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience

Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience

 India
3
Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving curbs on activities in public spaces.

Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving...

 India
4
Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025