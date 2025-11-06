Nagaland Strikes: A Tug-of-War for Merit Restoration
The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has ramped up protests against the Nagaland government by launching a full 'tools down' strike. The JCC demands the restoration of a March 10 vacancy circular and withdrawal of non-NPSC candidates for IAS induction, maintaining that essential services remain unaffected.
The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) intensified its protest against the Nagaland government with a 'tools down' strike, intensifying its pressure tactics. The committee, comprising multiple state employee associations, is united in demanding the restoration of a vacancy circular and the exclusion of non-NPSC candidates from the IAS induction.
The strike, which now includes drivers' unions and staff from various government departments, ensures that essential services like public transportation and power remain uninterrupted. The committee argues that its core demands for restoring merit and the traditional selection process in the IAS induction remain unmet after over 40 days of peaceful protest.
The state government stands by its long-standing tradition of recommending non-state civil service officers for IAS positions, which has now become a contentious issue. While Minister KG Kenye defends the process, the JCC continues its campaign, urging that the recruitment process respects state service officers' opportunities.
