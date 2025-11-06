Left Menu

Structural Collapse Traps Workers at Ulsan Power Station

Six individuals are trapped after a structure collapsed at a power station in Ulsan, South Korea. Two of the eight initially trapped have been rescued. Local fire officials have yet to release a statement regarding the incident.

Updated: 06-11-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:25 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A major incident has unfolded at a power station in Ulsan, South Korea, where a structural collapse has left six people trapped, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

The initial report highlighted that eight individuals were originally caught under the debris. Fortunately, two have been rescued successfully.

Efforts to contact fire officials in the district for comments have so far been unsuccessful, as the rescue operation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

