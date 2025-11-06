ED's Crucial Crackdown: Unraveling the Narco-Terrorism Network
The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches in Jammu and Kashmir targeting former minister Babu Singh in a narco-terror connected money laundering probe. The investigation links to a network involving local and Pakistan-based operatives funding terror activities, with significant money laundering activities traced to Dubai.
The Enforcement Directorate launched simultaneous raids in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting properties linked to former minister Babu Singh. This operation is part of an extensive investigation into a drugs-linked money laundering scheme, say officials.
The searches, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), highlighted a complex network involving narcotics-financed terrorism. The case, first unveiled in March 2022, centers on the apprehension of Mohd Shareef Shah while delivering Rs 6.9 lakh of hawala money allegedly meant for separatist groups.
This nexus includes operatives like Saif Din and Farooq Ahmed Naikoo and involves heroin smuggling from Pakistan. Generated funds were funneled through Dubai, ultimately supporting Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. The Special Investigation Agency continues probing this cross-border narcotics syndicate.
