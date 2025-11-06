Left Menu

France Intensifies Efforts for EU Investigation into Shein's Illicit Marketplace

France urges the EU to investigate Shein, a Chinese fast-fashion retailer, for selling child-like sex dolls and banned weapons. Shein has suspended its French marketplace and halted global sales of sex dolls. The EU will assess France's request under its Digital Services Act protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France has escalated its calls for the European Union to conduct a formal investigation into Shein, a Chinese online fast-fashion retailer, for its sale of child-like sex dolls and banned weapons. The French government has already moved to ban Shein from operating within the country while the company reviews its third-party sellers.

In a letter addressed to EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen by France's finance minister Roland Lescure and digital minister Anne le Henanff, the nation's government highlighted these serious breaches as a matter of international concern. The letter, which has been shared with journalists, requests that the European Commission initiate investigations urgently.

According to spokespersons, the European Commission has acknowledged receiving the correspondence and will determine the next appropriate steps. Classified as a 'Very Large Online Platform' under EU's Digital Services Act, Shein could face a thorough scrutiny for any potential violations.

