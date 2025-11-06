Left Menu

ED Raids Unearth Alleged Fake Degree Racket in Uttar Pradesh

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to a fake degree racket involving Monad University. The main accused, Vijender Singh, is currently in custody. Several other locations associated with the accused are also under investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a comprehensive search operation in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, targeting several locations as part of an investigation into a money laundering case tied to an alleged fake degree racket.

The investigation is centered around Monad University in the Hapur district, with operations covering 16 premises, including the university's main site and Saraswati Medical College in Unnao.

The primary suspect, Vijender Singh, a former Lok Sabha candidate with the BSP, is behind bars. ED's searches also extend to locations linked to other accused, already detained and charged by police.

