Hezbollah Declares Right to Resist, Supports Lebanese Army

Hezbollah has affirmed its right to resist Israeli occupation, stating its support for the Lebanese army. The group emphasized that while Lebanon observes a ceasefire, it is not required to enter into political negotiations with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:06 IST
In a recent statement, Hezbollah asserted its legitimate right to resist what it terms as Israeli occupation, reinforcing its backing of the Lebanese army.

The militant group clarified that despite Lebanon's commitment to a ceasefire, it has no obligation to engage in political discussions with Israel.

This announcement highlights ongoing tensions in the region while underlining Hezbollah's independent stance in Lebanese affairs.

