Chaos in British Prisons: Mistaken Releases Spark Outrage

British prisons are under scrutiny for mistakenly releasing prisoners, including asylum seekers, sparking public protests. Overcrowding and inadequate funding have contributed to these errors, which have increased in the past year. The government faces pressure to reform the justice system to prevent such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:57 IST
British prisons are facing intense scrutiny after it was revealed that prisoners are released mistakenly on a weekly basis, according to a minister. This issue was highlighted by the wrongful release of an Ethiopian migrant sex offender that ignited protests.

The accidental release of Ethiopian asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu last month has added to the pressure on the government, amid ongoing challenges with overcrowded prisons and a problematic immigration system. Kebatu's arrest in July led to protests outside a hotel for asylum seekers in Epping, north of London, turning it into a focal point for anti-immigration demonstrations, culminating in his deportation after a three-day manhunt.

Recently, further erroneous prisoner releases, including that of an Algerian on the sex offenders registry who overstayed his visa, have intensified concerns. The prison system is grappling with overcrowding, as numbers of inmates in England and Wales have doubled over three decades. The government reports 262 mistaken releases in twelve months to March 2025. Alex Davies-Jones from the justice department attributed the crisis to funding shortages and failure to construct new prisons, while the justice minister announced stricter rules to address the issue.

