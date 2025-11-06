Left Menu

Istanbul Peace Talks: A New Chapter for Afghanistan and Pakistan?

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to resume peace talks in Istanbul following recent clashes that resulted in significant casualties. Despite a ceasefire agreement in Doha, both nations remain at odds over militant groups. The negotiations aim to restore stability, with key intelligence figures heading the delegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are recommencing peace negotiations on Thursday in Istanbul. This decision comes after a previous round concluded without securing a lasting peace agreement.

Last month's military confrontations resulted in numerous deaths, marking the most severe violence since the Taliban's 2021 takeover in Kabul. The nations agreed to a ceasefire in Doha on October 19, yet disagreements over militant groups in Afghanistan, perceived as threats by Pakistan, hindered progress in the last round of talks.

Prioritizing peace, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed hopes for restored regional stability. Leading the Pakistani team is military intelligence head Asim Malik, while Abdul Haq Wasiq, Afghanistan's intelligence chief, will head the Afghan group. These talks hope to mend worsening relations exacerbated by accusations surrounding Taliban's harbouring of hostile militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

