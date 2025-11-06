Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Demands Election Commission's Stand on SIR Controversy

The Calcutta High Court has asked the Election Commission of India to file an affidavit about the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls based on a 2002 list. The ECI is conducting SIR in 12 states with elections pending in West Bengal. Challenges have arisen regarding adequate security for officers on the ground.

The Calcutta High Court intervened on Thursday, instructing the Election Commission of India to clarify its stance via an affidavit regarding a Public Interest Litigation about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls using the 2002 list.

The Election Commission is conducting this revision across 12 states, including West Bengal, which faces upcoming assembly elections by mid-2026. The division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, has set a deadline of November 19 for the ECI to submit the required affidavit.

Petitioners call for the revisions to be based on 2025's documents, and highlight concerns over the safety of booth level officers, who reportedly work in an intimidating environment.

