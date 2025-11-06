Pathway Dispute Escalates to Disturbing Allegations in Barabanki

In Barabanki, two sisters have accused five men of gang rape amid a violent clash over a village pathway, police reported on Thursday. The incident, occurring on November 3 within the Asandra police station limits, stemmed from a longstanding pathway dispute between two groups.

Following the altercation, one of the women filed a police complaint, leading to a case against 19 individuals, including five accused of gang rape: Mayaram, his brother Rampal, and Mayaram's sons Jaskaran, Balkaran, and Changu. Reports indicate the dispute catalyzed violence, culminating in the grave allegations.

Station House Officer Alok Mani Tripathi confirmed that complaints have been filed and investigations are underway. The victims have undergone medical examination, and their statements are being recorded as part of the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)