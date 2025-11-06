Peace Talks in Istanbul: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban Seek Resolution

In a bid to address the escalating tensions caused by cross-border terrorism, Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have resumed peace talks in Istanbul. The discussions, scheduled for Thursday, come in the wake of deadly clashes that saw significant casualties on both sides earlier this month.

The prior conflict, which erupted on October 11, resulted in the deaths of numerous combatants from both the Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, along with 23 Pakistani soldiers. Although a ceasefire was enacted on October 15 and extended during negotiations in Doha and Istanbul, mutual tensions remain apparent, both in official statements and on social media platforms.

These critical talks, jointly facilitated by Turkiye and Qatar, involve prominent figures from both sides, including Pakistan's Lt Gen Asim Malik and Afghan Taliban's Abdul Haq Waseq. Both parties have agreed to reconvene on November 6 to further address the situation and implement a monitoring mechanism to uphold the ceasefire.