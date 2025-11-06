Left Menu

Peace Talks in Istanbul: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban Seek Resolution

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban resumed peace talks in Istanbul to address cross-border terrorism. Despite clashes that resulted in significant casualties, a ceasefire was reached. Facilitated by Turkiye and Qatar, the third round aims to maintain peace, with further negotiations scheduled for November 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to address the escalating tensions caused by cross-border terrorism, Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have resumed peace talks in Istanbul. The discussions, scheduled for Thursday, come in the wake of deadly clashes that saw significant casualties on both sides earlier this month.

The prior conflict, which erupted on October 11, resulted in the deaths of numerous combatants from both the Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, along with 23 Pakistani soldiers. Although a ceasefire was enacted on October 15 and extended during negotiations in Doha and Istanbul, mutual tensions remain apparent, both in official statements and on social media platforms.

These critical talks, jointly facilitated by Turkiye and Qatar, involve prominent figures from both sides, including Pakistan's Lt Gen Asim Malik and Afghan Taliban's Abdul Haq Waseq. Both parties have agreed to reconvene on November 6 to further address the situation and implement a monitoring mechanism to uphold the ceasefire.

