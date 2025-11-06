UK Freezes New IRA Assets Amid Fresh Counter-Terrorism Measures

The British government has taken decisive action by freezing the assets of the New IRA and Kieran Gallagher, suspected of terrorism involvement, officials announced Thursday.

Lucy Rigby, the economic secretary to the Treasury, stated this move is part of the second use of the domestic counter-terrorism regime, aimed at combating Northern Ireland-linked terrorism, to sustain the peace achieved in 1998.

The New IRA, known for its opposition to the Northern Ireland peace agreement, continues to perpetrate sporadic attacks, including the notable 2019 killing of journalist Lyra McKee. In addition to freezing assets, the government imposed director disqualification sanctions on Gallagher, barring him from any directorial capacities within corporate structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)