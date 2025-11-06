EU Investigates French Complaint Against Shein Over Content Violations

The European Commission is engaging with French authorities and Shein, a Chinese online retailer, in response to allegations that Shein's platform hosts pornographic content and weapon sales. The French complaint has triggered this scrutiny, according to an EU spokesperson.

France's letter to the EU has called for decisive action, suggesting that the platform's content practices breach EU laws. This complaint holds significant weight in determining the EU Commission's potential next steps.

Currently, other member states have not raised similar alarms. The EU commission also clarified that it does not presently plan to suspend any platforms throughout the EU.

