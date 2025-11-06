Left Menu

Echoes of Justice: Colombia's Palace Siege Remembered

Forty years after Colombia's Palace of Justice siege, families still pursue truth and justice. The commemoration revives memories of the 1985 assault by the M-19 group, leaving over 100 dead. Ongoing disputes and forensic revelations highlight unresolved suffering, with victims seeking recognition and accountability for past and continuing grievances.

Forty years have passed since the brutal siege at Colombia's Palace of Justice, which claimed the lives of more than 100 people. Yet, the memories remain raw for survivors and victims' relatives, who continue their pursuit of truth and justice.

This Friday, Colombia's Supreme Court plans to mark the somber anniversary of the 1985 assault with a commemorative event. The siege, orchestrated by the M-19 guerrilla group, aimed to bring then-president Belisario Betancur to trial after failed peace talks. As the military launched a fierce 27-hour operation to reclaim the court, chaos ensued, resulting in the deaths of numerous individuals, including 11 Supreme Court justices, with 11 others still missing.

For Amelia Mantilla, whose husband Magistrate Emiro Sandoval died in the siege, the pain endures. Discovering Sandoval's misidentified remains three decades later compounded their anguish. Mantilla and other victims demand clarity and justice. President Gustavo Petro's recent remarks have fueled controversy, as contrasting memories underscore the unresolved nature of this tragic event.

