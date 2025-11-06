Court Denies Bail for West Bengal MLA in School Jobs Scam

A special court in West Bengal has denied bail to Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, who faces charges connected to the school jobs scam. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Saha over alleged recruitment irregularities following an FIR by the CBI.

The ED claims to have seized Rs 238 crore in proceeds of crime as part of its investigation into irregular staff appointments in government and aided schools.

Courts have found prima facie evidence of Saha's involvement, extending his judicial remand until November 18. Previously, the Supreme Court declared over 25,500 appointments by the state school commission fraudulent.

