Delhi Court Clears Nine Accused in Grotesque Allegation Rape Trial

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has discharged nine individuals accused of grave offences such as gangrape and the sexual assault of a minor, stating that the charges were based on 'mere suspicion'. The verdict raises questions about the reliability of the claims made by both the victim and her mother.

In his ruling, Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat emphasized the inconsistencies in the complainants' statements. These contradictions, he noted, were substantial enough to nullify each other, ultimately undermining the credibility required for the accused to face trial. The court, therefore, decided to discharge the accused and remarked on the urgent need for consistent and corroborated testimonies.

The case highlights cracks in the prosecution's narrative, especially after a forensic examination of the purported video evidence on the victim's mother's mobile phone found nothing inculpatory. Meanwhile, the interim compensation awarded to the alleged victim has been ordered to be recovered, adding another layer of complexity to the legal proceedings.

