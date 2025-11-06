Dancing Inmates Video Triggers Jailhouse Suspensions
Two jail officials were suspended after a video of inmates dancing went viral. The inmates, involved in a liquor scam, were caught on camera. The suspensions were for neglect of duty. Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marandi demanded a judicial probe to ensure accountability.
Two officials at the Birsa Munda Central Jail have been suspended following the circulation of a video showing inmates dancing inside the facility, an event that has sparked concern and called attention to the oversight within the prison system.
The video, currently under scrutiny, purportedly features inmates allegedly involved in a liquor scam joyfully dancing in shorts and T-shirts. While the video's authenticity remains unverified, the implicated jail officials face suspensions due to their apparent failure to prevent such incidents, according to Inspector General of Prisons Sudarshan Prasad Mandal.
In response to the controversy, Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has urged for a comprehensive investigation, suggesting that a sitting high court judge supervise the probe into this incident.
