Bangladesh Intercepts Contraband Poppy Seeds Concealed as Bird Food

In a significant drug bust, Bangladesh customs officials seized two containers containing nearly 25,000 kilograms of poppy seeds, falsely declared as bird food, at Chittagong port. The contraband was imported from Pakistan and intended for local clearance by Chhabar Ahmed Timber Company Limited.

The operation, based on intelligence input, halted the clearance process, leading to a detailed examination confirming the illegal content. The seizure underlines ongoing efforts against narcotic smuggling in Bangladesh, as poppy seeds are classified as a class "A" narcotic, strictly prohibited under the country's Import Policy Order 2021–2024.

Laboratories across universities in Dhaka and Khulna played a pivotal role in verifying the items, revealing a significant discrepancy between declared and actual contents. With the consignment valued at Tk30 lakh but estimated at a market value of Tk6.5 crore, this incident highlights the complexities of international smuggling operations.

