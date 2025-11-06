Left Menu

Bangladesh Intercepts Contraband Poppy Seeds Concealed as Bird Food

Bangladesh customs seized two containers at Chittagong port containing nearly 25,000 kilograms of poppy seeds, falsely declared as bird food, originating from Pakistan. The consignment, intended for Chhabar Ahmed Timber Company, was halted after intelligence input and examination. The poppy seeds fall under the class "A" narcotics category and are prohibited.

In a significant drug bust, Bangladesh customs officials seized two containers containing nearly 25,000 kilograms of poppy seeds, falsely declared as bird food, at Chittagong port. The contraband was imported from Pakistan and intended for local clearance by Chhabar Ahmed Timber Company Limited.

The operation, based on intelligence input, halted the clearance process, leading to a detailed examination confirming the illegal content. The seizure underlines ongoing efforts against narcotic smuggling in Bangladesh, as poppy seeds are classified as a class "A" narcotic, strictly prohibited under the country's Import Policy Order 2021–2024.

Laboratories across universities in Dhaka and Khulna played a pivotal role in verifying the items, revealing a significant discrepancy between declared and actual contents. With the consignment valued at Tk30 lakh but estimated at a market value of Tk6.5 crore, this incident highlights the complexities of international smuggling operations.

