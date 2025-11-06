President Ramaphosa Appoints Advisory Panel to Ensure Transparent NDPP Selection

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and public trust in the appointment of the next National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) by announcing the formation of a distinguished Advisory Panel. Speaking during a Questions for Oral Reply session in the National Assembly on Thursday, the President underscored that the decision was driven by the need to restore and maintain public confidence in this critical constitutional office.

Current NDPP, Advocate Shamila Batohi, is due to retire in January 2026, leaving a vital leadership position within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) vacant. In anticipation, the President has taken proactive steps by initiating a comprehensive and consultative selection process.

Panel Brings Expertise from Legal, Governance, and Rights Institutions

The newly appointed Advisory Panel is chaired by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and includes a diverse group of individuals selected for their wide-ranging expertise and integrity. These members were carefully chosen to ensure a fair, credible, and inclusive selection process.

Members of the NDPP Selection Advisory Panel:

Andrew Christoffel Nissen – Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale – Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE)

Tsakani Maluleke – Auditor-General of South Africa

Professor Somadoda Fikeni – Chairperson of the Public Service Commission

Nkosana Mvundlela – President of the Black Lawyers Association

Machini Motloung – Representative of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers

The inclusion of representatives from Chapter 9 institutions, which are independent bodies established under the Constitution to support and safeguard South Africa’s democratic order, is a deliberate measure to guarantee impartiality and independence in the panel’s work.

“These are people who act independently and without fear, favour or prejudice. Their constitutional obligations make them ideal candidates to judge the qualities required for this key prosecutorial office,” said President Ramaphosa.

Ensuring a Transparent and Accountable Selection Process

According to the President, the Advisory Panel will consider candidates not only for their legal acumen but also for their leadership, ethical judgment, strategic oversight, and comprehensive understanding of the criminal justice system.

“The process is transparent and helps to build public confidence in the appointment of a person in this critical office. I selected a panel that would combine a variety of skills and experiences,” said Ramaphosa. These include backgrounds in legal jurisprudence, public administration, financial oversight, gender rights, and governance.

The panel is tasked with evaluating all eligible applications and nominations, after which it will submit a shortlist of candidates to the President. The final appointment, as per the South African Constitution and the NPA Act, will be made by the President based on this shortlist.

Ramaphosa emphasized that while the Minister of Justice will provide necessary procedural guidance, the selection decisions will rest solely with the panel. “The panel that I have appointed are all people of great integrity and great eminence. So whatever decision will come out of the panel will be the panel’s decision. I’m assured about that.”

Applications Closing Soon as NDPP Transition Nears

The Department of Justice had previously announced that the closing date for applications and nominations would fall in the first week of November 2025. The process is being closely watched as the country approaches a transitional phase in the prosecutorial leadership of the NPA.

This appointment comes at a time when public faith in the integrity and independence of South Africa’s criminal justice system remains a pressing national concern. The NDPP holds a powerful position, tasked with guiding the country’s prosecutorial strategy and ensuring accountability, fairness, and justice under the rule of law.

With the Advisory Panel now in place and public input being welcomed through nominations, all eyes will be on the government’s next steps in appointing a successor who will uphold the ideals of justice and constitutional integrity in South Africa.