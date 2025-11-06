Left Menu

Arunachal's Guardians: Gaon Burahs Lead Viksit Bharat Vision

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik urged 'gaon burahs' to spearhead social reforms and state progress, emphasizing cleanliness, education, and combating drug abuse. Highlighting their pivotal role, he stressed community welfare through local leadership. The meeting also showcased sustainable practices in agriculture and animal husbandry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has called upon the state's traditional village heads, known as 'gaon burahs', to lead efforts in driving significant social reforms and advancing community development.

Addressing a delegation from Lower Subansiri district at Raj Bhavan, the governor emphasized the pivotal role of these local leaders, urging them to prioritize clean environments and education.

He also highlighted concerns over rising drug abuse, urging a battle against this societal issue and showcased innovative agricultural practices for sustainable livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

