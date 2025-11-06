Arunachal's Guardians: Gaon Burahs Lead Viksit Bharat Vision

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has called upon the state's traditional village heads, known as 'gaon burahs', to lead efforts in driving significant social reforms and advancing community development.

Addressing a delegation from Lower Subansiri district at Raj Bhavan, the governor emphasized the pivotal role of these local leaders, urging them to prioritize clean environments and education.

He also highlighted concerns over rising drug abuse, urging a battle against this societal issue and showcased innovative agricultural practices for sustainable livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)