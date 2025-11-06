Ride-Share Driver Arrested for Defamation

A ride-share driver, Vinay Kumar Yadav, from Jharkhand, has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account of a woman, labeling her as a 'call girl', after she refused to pay toll charges during a journey, Mumbai police revealed on Thursday.

The driver allegedly accessed the woman's personal data and shared it on social media, leading to her receiving unsolicited calls. The woman, a government employee, booked a ride from south Mumbai to Dadar and after refusing to pay the toll, faced harassment from Yadav.

The woman filed a complaint with both the police and the social media company, prompting an investigation. Yadav, tracked to his hometown via his mobile number, was subsequently served a notice to appear before the authorities. He faces charges under sections related to insulting a woman's modesty and the IT Act.

