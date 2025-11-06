Left Menu

Ride-Share Driver Arrested for Defamation

A Jharkhand-based ride-share driver, Vinay Kumar Yadav, was accused of creating a fake Instagram account of a woman, labeling her as a 'call girl' after a dispute over toll payment. The woman, a government employee in Mumbai, filed a police complaint leading to Yadav's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:29 IST
Ride-Share Driver Arrested for Defamation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A ride-share driver, Vinay Kumar Yadav, from Jharkhand, has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account of a woman, labeling her as a 'call girl', after she refused to pay toll charges during a journey, Mumbai police revealed on Thursday.

The driver allegedly accessed the woman's personal data and shared it on social media, leading to her receiving unsolicited calls. The woman, a government employee, booked a ride from south Mumbai to Dadar and after refusing to pay the toll, faced harassment from Yadav.

The woman filed a complaint with both the police and the social media company, prompting an investigation. Yadav, tracked to his hometown via his mobile number, was subsequently served a notice to appear before the authorities. He faces charges under sections related to insulting a woman's modesty and the IT Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emergency Session Called as al-Fashir Faces Turmoil

Emergency Session Called as al-Fashir Faces Turmoil

 Switzerland
2
Thrilling Start: Fleetwood and Lowry Lead the Pack at Abu Dhabi Championship

Thrilling Start: Fleetwood and Lowry Lead the Pack at Abu Dhabi Championship

 India
3
Technology Stocks Retreat Amid Economic Uncertainty and Tariff Concerns

Technology Stocks Retreat Amid Economic Uncertainty and Tariff Concerns

 Global
4
Deserted Auction: Dawood Ibrahim's Legacy Remains Unsold

Deserted Auction: Dawood Ibrahim's Legacy Remains Unsold

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025