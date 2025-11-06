Left Menu

Nagaland's IAS Induction Dispute: JCC Strikes for Justice

The Joint Coordination Committee in Nagaland launched a 'tools down strike' as part of its protest against the state's IAS selection process. The protest demands the restoration of a previous vacancy circular and the removal of unapproved candidates. The government has recalled the IAS select list and urged cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:41 IST
Nagaland's IAS Induction Dispute: JCC Strikes for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions, the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has intensified its protest in Nagaland with a 'tools down strike', leading the state government to recall the IAS select list 2024. The JCC, representing various state service associations, demands the restoration of a vacancy circular and exclusion of ineligible candidates from the IAS list.

The strike, the culmination of more than 40 days of peaceful agitation, has disrupted government operations. Despite this, essential services like public transport and ambulances remain unaffected. The state cabinet responded by acknowledging procedural lapses in the approval of the March 10 vacancy circular.

With the government's commitment to reassess the eligibility criteria for IAS induction, the JCC has cautiously welcomed the decision, stating that a final response will follow a joint meeting with participating service unions. Meanwhile, calls for cooperation and the cessation of the strike continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Multilateral Shifts: Climate Choices at COP30 Without Major Polluters

Multilateral Shifts: Climate Choices at COP30 Without Major Polluters

 Global
2
Court Denies Bail for Actor Sandeepa Virk in Money Laundering Case

Court Denies Bail for Actor Sandeepa Virk in Money Laundering Case

 India
3
Tragic Shooting: Young Man Killed in Meerut

Tragic Shooting: Young Man Killed in Meerut

 India
4
Pegula Powers to Semi-Finals at WTA Finals

Pegula Powers to Semi-Finals at WTA Finals

 Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025