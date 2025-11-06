Nagaland's IAS Induction Dispute: JCC Strikes for Justice

Amid escalating tensions, the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has intensified its protest in Nagaland with a 'tools down strike', leading the state government to recall the IAS select list 2024. The JCC, representing various state service associations, demands the restoration of a vacancy circular and exclusion of ineligible candidates from the IAS list.

The strike, the culmination of more than 40 days of peaceful agitation, has disrupted government operations. Despite this, essential services like public transport and ambulances remain unaffected. The state cabinet responded by acknowledging procedural lapses in the approval of the March 10 vacancy circular.

With the government's commitment to reassess the eligibility criteria for IAS induction, the JCC has cautiously welcomed the decision, stating that a final response will follow a joint meeting with participating service unions. Meanwhile, calls for cooperation and the cessation of the strike continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)