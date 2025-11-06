Left Menu

Kerala CM Advocates for Justice in Arrest of Local Priest

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Mohan Yadav, to investigate the arrest of Father Godwin, a priest from Kerala. Vijayan emphasized ensuring the priest, reportedly detained for alleged religious conversion activities, is not harassed and highlighted Father Godwin's charitable contributions in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:52 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued a formal request to Mohan Yadav, his counterpart in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting concerns over the arrest of a Kerala priest.

The priest, known as Father Godwin, faces allegations of religious conversion activities, prompting Vijayan to seek assurances against any form of harassment.

Father Godwin, originally from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, has been involved in notable charitable work in Madhya Pradesh, a fact underscored by Vijayan in his plea for a fair investigation.

