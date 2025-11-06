Pakistan Refutes Claims of Denied Entry on Religious Grounds
Pakistan has dismissed allegations from a Hindu man that his family was denied entry into the country on religious grounds. Pakistan's Foreign Office clarified that some individuals lacked complete documentation, leading to their return. The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan welcomes pilgrims of all faiths.
Pakistan dismisses allegations of religious discrimination, denying claims that Hindu pilgrims were refused entry due to their faith.
After a religious tour, a Hindu family claims denial of entry into Pakistan, but authorities cite incomplete documentation as the reason for their return.
Pakistan maintains its stance on non-discriminatory entry policies, emphasizing procedures that ensure all entrants meet entry requirements.
