Left Menu

Historic Home Voting in Mizoram's Dampa Bypoll

In Mizoram's Dampa bypoll, 58 senior citizens and 5 persons with disabilities cast their votes from home. The bypoll, necessitated by a legislator's death, features five candidates, including prominent figures from major parties. The election for over 21,000 voters is scheduled for November 11, with counting on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:58 IST
Historic Home Voting in Mizoram's Dampa Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, all 58 senior citizens and five persons with disabilities in Mizoram's Dampa bypoll have voted from their residences, according to Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Lalrozama.

The election was prompted by the death of incumbent Mizo National Front legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. Five candidates have entered the race, representing prominent political parties.

The bypoll will engage over 21,000 voters on November 11, with results to be announced after the vote count on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Bihar Assembly Elections' First Phase

Historic Voter Turnout Marks Bihar Assembly Elections' First Phase

 India
2
Tragic Train Escape: Man's Death Raises Questions

Tragic Train Escape: Man's Death Raises Questions

 India
3
Former Polish Justice Minister Faces Legal Reckoning Amidst Political Tensions

Former Polish Justice Minister Faces Legal Reckoning Amidst Political Tensio...

 Poland
4
Tragic Collision on Aligarh-Agra Highway Claims Four Lives

Tragic Collision on Aligarh-Agra Highway Claims Four Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025