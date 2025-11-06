Historic Home Voting in Mizoram's Dampa Bypoll

In an unprecedented move, all 58 senior citizens and five persons with disabilities in Mizoram's Dampa bypoll have voted from their residences, according to Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Lalrozama.

The election was prompted by the death of incumbent Mizo National Front legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. Five candidates have entered the race, representing prominent political parties.

The bypoll will engage over 21,000 voters on November 11, with results to be announced after the vote count on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)