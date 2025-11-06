Confusion Over Hasty Special Intensive Revision Drive Sparks Political Debate

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai has raised concerns over the recent introduction of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, describing it as unnecessary and hastily implemented, potentially leading to confusion.

Selvaperunthagai also criticized actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for alleging governmental restrictions. He shared his own experiences of being denied permissions for agitations and claimed the issues shouldn't warrant criticism of the authorities performing their duties.

Speaking from Sriperumbudur, Selvaperunthagai highlighted procedural ambiguities, urging voters to ensure their names appear in electoral rolls. He criticized the time constraints and implementation strategy, suggesting the SIR adhere to earlier guidelines.