Confusion Over Hasty Special Intensive Revision Drive Sparks Political Debate

TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai criticizes the hasty implementation of the Special Intensive Revision drive in Tamil Nadu, warning it may cause confusion. He also addresses allegations by actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam regarding government restrictions. Selvaperunthagai urges vigilance on electoral rolls amidst unclear procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai has raised concerns over the recent introduction of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, describing it as unnecessary and hastily implemented, potentially leading to confusion.

Selvaperunthagai also criticized actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for alleging governmental restrictions. He shared his own experiences of being denied permissions for agitations and claimed the issues shouldn't warrant criticism of the authorities performing their duties.

Speaking from Sriperumbudur, Selvaperunthagai highlighted procedural ambiguities, urging voters to ensure their names appear in electoral rolls. He criticized the time constraints and implementation strategy, suggesting the SIR adhere to earlier guidelines.

