DGT and Autodesk Partner to Equip ITI Trainers with Advanced Design Skills

In a major step toward bridging the gap between vocational education and rapidly evolving industry demands, the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Autodesk, a global leader in design and make technology. The collaboration will significantly enhance digital design and manufacturing capabilities among trainers at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India.

The formal exchange of the MoU took place during a ceremony attended by several high-ranking officials, including Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary of MSDE; Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, Deputy Director General of DGT; and senior Autodesk leaders such as Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO; Steve Blum, Executive Vice President and COO; Haresh Khoobchandani, VP, APAC & Japan; and Kamolika Gupta Peres, VP for India & SAARC.

Empowering India’s Vocational Trainers and Students

The partnership will focus on strengthening the digital proficiency of vocational educators, aligning their instruction with industry-grade design, engineering, and manufacturing practices. Through this MoU, Autodesk will provide access to professional-grade software, educational content, and industry-aligned curricula to over 14,500 ITIs and 33 NSTIs throughout India.

“This partnership with Autodesk will greatly enhance the capabilities of trainers by integrating advanced design technologies into vocational education,” said Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary of MSDE. “Together, we aim to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry practices.”

The initiative is tailored to support India’s Skill India Mission by promoting employability in emerging sectors such as:

Architecture

Engineering and design

Advanced manufacturing

Construction

Artificial intelligence and automation

AI-Driven Skills for the Future Workforce

According to Autodesk’s State of Design and Make Report 2025, 52% of Indian companies consider AI-related competencies their top hiring priority for the future. The partnership is poised to meet this demand by embedding AI-readiness and digital literacy into the fabric of India’s vocational education system.

“Autodesk is proud to support India’s vision of becoming a global leader in skilled talent,” said Andrew Anagnost, CEO of Autodesk. “As AI transforms the landscape of design and manufacturing, our collaboration with DGT will empower both educators and students with the tools and training needed to thrive.”

Scope of the MoU: Building an AI-Ready Vocational Ecosystem

Over the next three years, the collaboration will focus on:

Joint curriculum development focused on industry-relevant skills

Faculty development programs using Autodesk’s global training network

Free access to Autodesk software for trainers and students

Integration of AI, automation, and digital fabrication technologies into classrooms

Development of certification programs to help students validate their skills

Offering hands-on, project-based learning to boost job-readiness

The program will also utilize Autodesk’s global network of 1,600 Autodesk Learning Partners to upskill instructors and provide ongoing support for effective technology deployment in classrooms.

Autodesk’s Continued Investment in Indian Education

Autodesk’s long-standing commitment to education includes free global access to its software for all students and educators, ready-to-use curricula, certifications, and hands-on learning resources. This initiative further reinforces the company’s investment in India’s future workforce and aligns closely with the national push toward digital transformation in education.

“Through our work with DGT, we’re investing not just in software, but in people — in the future builders, designers, and innovators of India,” said Kamolika Gupta Peres, VP, India & SAARC at Autodesk.

Preparing for Industry 4.0 and Global Competitiveness

As India eyes a leadership role in the global digital economy, the need for a workforce trained in Industry 4.0 technologies is more critical than ever. With its extensive reach across rural and urban India, the DGT’s network of ITIs and NSTIs provides an ideal platform for scaling high-quality, tech-enabled skill development to millions of young learners.

This partnership ensures that vocational training in India remains globally competitive, industry-responsive, and future-ready, equipping the next generation with the skills necessary for jobs that may not even exist yet.

A New Era for Vocational Education in India

The DGT-Autodesk MoU marks a pivotal moment for India's skill development ecosystem. By combining the government's educational infrastructure with Autodesk’s design expertise and innovation platforms, this collaboration sets the stage for building a workforce capable of navigating the complexities of AI, automation, and advanced design technologies.

It underscores a shared vision: to transform India into a hub of skilled, tech-savvy talent, ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.