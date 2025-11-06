Left Menu

Major Narcotics Bust in Assam Shakes Drug Network

Narcotic substances worth over Rs 6 crore were seized in Assam's Cachar district, leading to the arrest of two drug peddlers. The operation, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, involved the confiscation of 20,000 Yaba tablets, emphasizing the state's firm stand against drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:29 IST
Major Narcotics Bust in Assam Shakes Drug Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against drug trafficking, narcotics worth over Rs 6 crore have been seized from Assam's Cachar district. Two individuals involved in peddling these substances were taken into custody during the operation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on social media platform X that the Cachar District Police successfully intercepted 20,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 6.2 crore as part of their crackdown.

CM Sarma conveyed a strong message, stating, "@assampolice sending a loud warning: Assam streets aren't for drugs. #AssamAgainstDrugs." Known as 'crazy medicine' in Thai, Yaba is a dangerous combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, notorious for its addictive properties.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Syndicate Busted: 12 Arrested in Rs 83.97 Crore Fraud

Cyber Syndicate Busted: 12 Arrested in Rs 83.97 Crore Fraud

 India
2
Transforming American Plates: New Dietary Guidelines Ahead

Transforming American Plates: New Dietary Guidelines Ahead

 United States
3
Amit Shah's Fierce Attack on RJD and Congress in Bihar Election Rally

Amit Shah's Fierce Attack on RJD and Congress in Bihar Election Rally

 India
4
Tech Stocks Tumble: European Markets React to Economic Uncertainty

Tech Stocks Tumble: European Markets React to Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025