Major Narcotics Bust in Assam Shakes Drug Network
Narcotic substances worth over Rs 6 crore were seized in Assam's Cachar district, leading to the arrest of two drug peddlers. The operation, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, involved the confiscation of 20,000 Yaba tablets, emphasizing the state's firm stand against drug trafficking.
In a significant operation against drug trafficking, narcotics worth over Rs 6 crore have been seized from Assam's Cachar district. Two individuals involved in peddling these substances were taken into custody during the operation.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on social media platform X that the Cachar District Police successfully intercepted 20,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 6.2 crore as part of their crackdown.
CM Sarma conveyed a strong message, stating, "@assampolice sending a loud warning: Assam streets aren't for drugs. #AssamAgainstDrugs." Known as 'crazy medicine' in Thai, Yaba is a dangerous combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, notorious for its addictive properties.
