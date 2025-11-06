Left Menu

Mission 'Return Ticket': Assam Deports Bangladeshi Nationals

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the deportation of 19 Bangladeshi nationals from Sribhumi and Cachar districts. The operation, named 'Mission Return Ticket', was carried out by Assam Police and BSF. This action comes as part of efforts to prevent illegal immigration and ensure border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced early Thursday morning that 19 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and deported back to their home country from Sribhumi and Cachar districts.

The initiative, labeled 'Mission Return Ticket', was executed before dawn and involved the coordinated efforts of the Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), as revealed in a post by Sarma on X the same night.

Commending the swift action, Sarma highlighted the state's commitment to preventing illegal immigration along its 267.5 km border with Bangladesh, emphasizing that such operations are part of ongoing measures to secure the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

