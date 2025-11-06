UN Security Council Debates U.S.-Led Gaza Peace Plan

The United Nations Security Council is poised to discuss a U.S.-drafted resolution supporting President Donald Trump's Gaza peace proposal. The plan seeks to establish a transitional governance body and authorize an international stabilization force.

According to a senior U.S. official, nations including Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE have backed the draft, which was formally circulated to the 15-member council. "If the region supports the resolution, so should the council," the official told Reuters.

The resolution needs nine votes and no vetoes from Russia, China, France, Britain, or the U.S. to pass. It authorizes a transitional governance administration and a 20,000-strong International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, tasked with disarming Hamas and securing borders.