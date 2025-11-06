Supreme Court Orders Fresh Review in Amit Jogi Acquittal Appeal

The Supreme Court has directed the Chhattisgarh High Court to reassess the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) request to challenge the acquittal of Amit Jogi. The decision is tied to a 2003 case concerning the murder of Ramavatar Jaggi, a significant political figure, during Ajit Jogi's administration as Chief Minister.

Despite the CBI's application being submitted 1,373 days late, the court recognized the gravity of the charges, which pertain to a conspiracy to murder a political opponent. The bench encouraged a liberal approach from the high court, ensuring the case isn't dismissed on technicalities.

While the Supreme Court abstained from commenting on the merits of the case, it underscored the necessity of examining the appeal substantively. The matter's complexity warrants Amit Jogi's inclusion in proceedings, with potential implications for how state-filed appeals are handled in CBI cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)