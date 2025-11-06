Border Tensions: Afghan-Pakistani Troops Exchange Fire Amid Peace Talks

Border tensions flared between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Thursday as troops exchanged gunfire near Spin Boldak, a town along their shared frontier. This occurred concurrently with peace talks in Istanbul, aimed at fostering lasting peace between the two nations plagued by periodic clashes.

Although no casualties were reported, the exchange of fire underscores the fragile nature of the current ceasefire. Diplomatic efforts continue, with both countries pledging commitment to dialogue in Istanbul, despite unresolved issues concerning militant presence within Afghan borders.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized Islamabad's focus on combating militant threats, particularly from groups operating within Afghanistan with alleged Taliban awareness. The peace negotiations remain complicated by historical ties strained by mutual accusations and recent military actions.

