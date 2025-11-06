Allegations of Dual Voting Rock Bihar Elections

In a surprising turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj leveled allegations of dual voting against BJP leaders during the recent elections. Bharadwaj claims that certain BJP figures participated in both the Delhi and Bihar assembly elections, a charge that's been fervently denied by the BJP.

Among those accused were Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha and Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha. Both leaders dismissed the allegations, insisting they adhered to voting processes. They argued that their names were legally removed from Delhi voter lists for inclusion in Bihar, pointing to flaws in the accusation.

The allegations of voter fraud have sparked a debate on the efficacy of the Election Commission's measures to prevent duplicity. Bharadwaj criticized the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling for public action against what he termed as 'vote theft'. This incident has intensified calls for vigilance in safeguarding electoral integrity.

