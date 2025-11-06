New Nation Joins Abraham Accords: Historic Announcement Pending

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that a new nation is poised to join the Abraham Accords. These accords have been instrumental in establishing normalized relations between Israel and various Muslim-majority countries.

Speaking at a business forum in Florida, Witkoff mentioned his imminent return to Washington, D.C., for the official announcement scheduled for Thursday night. However, Witkoff chose not to divulge the identity of the nation set to join.

The Abraham Accords represent a pivotal shift in Middle Eastern diplomacy, with the potential for further geopolitical implications as more nations participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)