Daring Police Chase: Suspect Arrested After Dramatic Escape Attempt

In a dramatic turn of events, a suspect accused of shooting a 17-year-old JEE aspirant was arrested following an escape attempt. The accused, Jitendra alias Jatin Mangala, took police on a chase that culminated in an exchange of gunfire.

The incident began when Mangala, during police escort to identify concealed weapons, brandished a gun and attempted to flee. The police responded with retaliatory fire, injuring him in the leg, and successfully reapprehending him.

The operation led to the recovery of an illegal firearm and cartridges. The victim, a young student injured in the initial shooting, is currently receiving treatment. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.

