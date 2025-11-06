Left Menu

Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Acting DGP of Jharkhand

Tadasha Mishra, a senior IPS officer, has been appointed as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand. This follows the resignation of Anurag Gupta, whose voluntary retirement has been accepted effective November 6, 2025. Mishra is a 1994-batch officer and was previously the special secretary in the Home, Prison & Disaster Management department.

  • Country:
  • India

Tadasha Mishra, a seasoned officer from the 1994 IPS batch, has been appointed as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand. This decision was made shortly after Anurag Gupta, the former DGP, tendered his resignation, which the government has now accepted.

The formal notification detailed Mishra's transfer from her role as special secretary in the Home, Prison & Disaster Management department to the in-charge of DGP and Inspector General of Police, while maintaining her current pay scale until further orders. Her appointment comes at a crucial time for the Jharkhand police force.

Anurag Gupta's tenure was marked by controversy, with his removal from the DGP position by the Election Commission ahead of the assembly polls and objections from the Centre regarding his tenure extension. Effective November 6, 2025, Gupta will be considered retired as per his voluntary retirement request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

