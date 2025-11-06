Police Foil Terror Plot in Srinagar: Arrests and Seizures Made
The Jammu and Kashmir Police thwarted a terror plot in Srinagar, arresting three individuals, including a non-local, and seizing a weapon and ammunition. The suspects were intercepted on a motorcycle without a registration number and were apprehended after attempting to flee. Investigations indicate plans for a terror act.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully intercepted a potential terror attack in Srinagar by arresting three suspects on Thursday, as confirmed by an official statement.
A motorcycle, lacking a registration number, was stopped during routine checks near Mamta Chowk in the Dalgate area. Despite an attempt to escape, the suspects were swiftly detained by vigilant officers.
Identified as Shah Mutayib, Kamran Hassan Shah of Srinagar, and Mohammad Nadeem from Meerut, the accused planned a terror-related activity using a seized country-made pistol and nine live rounds. Following the incident, legal action has been initiated under the Arms Act and UAPA.
