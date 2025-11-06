Left Menu

Police Foil Terror Plot in Srinagar: Arrests and Seizures Made

The Jammu and Kashmir Police thwarted a terror plot in Srinagar, arresting three individuals, including a non-local, and seizing a weapon and ammunition. The suspects were intercepted on a motorcycle without a registration number and were apprehended after attempting to flee. Investigations indicate plans for a terror act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:37 IST
Police Foil Terror Plot in Srinagar: Arrests and Seizures Made
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully intercepted a potential terror attack in Srinagar by arresting three suspects on Thursday, as confirmed by an official statement.

A motorcycle, lacking a registration number, was stopped during routine checks near Mamta Chowk in the Dalgate area. Despite an attempt to escape, the suspects were swiftly detained by vigilant officers.

Identified as Shah Mutayib, Kamran Hassan Shah of Srinagar, and Mohammad Nadeem from Meerut, the accused planned a terror-related activity using a seized country-made pistol and nine live rounds. Following the incident, legal action has been initiated under the Arms Act and UAPA.

TRENDING

1
Teenage Perpetrator Behind Uruapan Mayor's Tragic Shooting

Teenage Perpetrator Behind Uruapan Mayor's Tragic Shooting

 Global
2
Azam Khan Critiques Law and Order in UP

Azam Khan Critiques Law and Order in UP

 India
3
Nancy Pelosi: A Four-Decade Legacy in U.S. Politics to End

Nancy Pelosi: A Four-Decade Legacy in U.S. Politics to End

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Enhances Support for Veer Naris and Soldiers

Uttarakhand Enhances Support for Veer Naris and Soldiers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025