Police Foil Terror Plot in Srinagar: Arrests and Seizures Made

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully intercepted a potential terror attack in Srinagar by arresting three suspects on Thursday, as confirmed by an official statement.

A motorcycle, lacking a registration number, was stopped during routine checks near Mamta Chowk in the Dalgate area. Despite an attempt to escape, the suspects were swiftly detained by vigilant officers.

Identified as Shah Mutayib, Kamran Hassan Shah of Srinagar, and Mohammad Nadeem from Meerut, the accused planned a terror-related activity using a seized country-made pistol and nine live rounds. Following the incident, legal action has been initiated under the Arms Act and UAPA.