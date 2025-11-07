Left Menu

Mali's Shift to Russia: A Security Gamble Gone Awry

The military-led government in Mali's decision to align with Russia and armed groups for security has proven unsuccessful. The fuel blockade by jihadists in Bamako raises concerns about further instability. The French foreign ministry criticizes Russia's role, underscoring years of turmoil and political shifts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 00:11 IST
Mali's Shift to Russia: A Security Gamble Gone Awry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French foreign ministry has criticized Mali's military-led government for turning to Russia and associated armed groups for security assistance, a move Paris deems a failure. This alignment aims to address the persistent Islamist insurgencies destabilizing the country.

A fuel blockade orchestrated by al Qaeda-linked groups has significantly disrupted daily life in the Malian capital, Bamako, amplifying pressures on government leaders. The siege also sparks fear of eventual jihadist control over Mali, raising serious international alarm.

France initially intervened in Mali over a decade ago but withdrew amidst anti-French sentiment and the rise of military leader, Assimi Goita, who severed longstanding ties with Western allies. France maintains a diplomatic presence with an embassy in Bamako, prioritizing the safety of its citizens.

TRENDING

1
Survivor's Testimony: Harrowing Accounts of Hostage Ordeal in Gaza

Survivor's Testimony: Harrowing Accounts of Hostage Ordeal in Gaza

 Israel
2
Trump’s Tariff Policy: A Double-Edged Sword in Economic Diplomacy

Trump’s Tariff Policy: A Double-Edged Sword in Economic Diplomacy

 Global
3
France's Major Contribution to Global Forest Conservation

France's Major Contribution to Global Forest Conservation

 Brazil
4
Starlink Secures Landmark Direct-to-Cell Deal with Veon

Starlink Secures Landmark Direct-to-Cell Deal with Veon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025