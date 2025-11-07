The French foreign ministry has criticized Mali's military-led government for turning to Russia and associated armed groups for security assistance, a move Paris deems a failure. This alignment aims to address the persistent Islamist insurgencies destabilizing the country.

A fuel blockade orchestrated by al Qaeda-linked groups has significantly disrupted daily life in the Malian capital, Bamako, amplifying pressures on government leaders. The siege also sparks fear of eventual jihadist control over Mali, raising serious international alarm.

France initially intervened in Mali over a decade ago but withdrew amidst anti-French sentiment and the rise of military leader, Assimi Goita, who severed longstanding ties with Western allies. France maintains a diplomatic presence with an embassy in Bamako, prioritizing the safety of its citizens.