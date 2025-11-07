Kazakhstan Joins Abraham Accords Amid Regional Diplomacy Shifts

Kazakhstan is anticipated to be announced as the latest nation to join the Abraham Accords, which have facilitated the normalization of relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries, according to a senior U.S. official.

Although Kazakhstan already maintains full diplomatic relations and economic ties with Israel, this move is expected to be mostly symbolic. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, alongside other Central Asian leaders, as the U.S. seeks increased influence in a region historically dominated by Russia and increasingly courted by China.

The announcement is expected to be made by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff after a business forum in Florida, with hopes that Kazakhstan's inclusion will significantly reinforce the Abraham Accords' expansion, which has been stalled during the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)