Left Menu

U.S. Military Escalates Caribbean and Pacific Strikes Amid Controversy

The U.S. has conducted a series of controversial military strikes near Venezuela and in the eastern Pacific since September, which have resulted in over 60 fatalities. These operations, aimed at intercepting alleged drug shipments, have been criticized internationally for lacking evidence and violating human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 01:16 IST
U.S. Military Escalates Caribbean and Pacific Strikes Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has intensified its military operations around Venezuela and the eastern Pacific, executing 13 strikes since September, reportedly targeting vessels transporting illegal drugs. These actions, which have led to the deaths of more than 60 individuals, have stirred significant international debate.

While U.S. officials maintain that these vessels were involved in drug trafficking, they have yet to present concrete evidence to support this claim. The United Nations' human rights chief and other international voices have condemned the U.S. strikes as violations of international law and human rights, while Venezuela has labeled them as illegal acts of aggression.

Amid these operations, tension continues to rise, with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accusing the U.S. of seeking regime change. The U.S. has bolstered its military presence in the Caribbean, prompting Venezuela to increase its own security measures, highlighting a growing conflict in the region.

TRENDING

1
France's Major Contribution to Global Forest Conservation

France's Major Contribution to Global Forest Conservation

 Brazil
2
Starlink Secures Landmark Direct-to-Cell Deal with Veon

Starlink Secures Landmark Direct-to-Cell Deal with Veon

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes and Evacuations in Southern Lebanon

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes and Evacuations in Southern Lebanon

 Global
4
Judicial Spotlight on Chicago Immigration Protest Tactics

Judicial Spotlight on Chicago Immigration Protest Tactics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025