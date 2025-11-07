U.S. Military Escalates Caribbean and Pacific Strikes Amid Controversy

The United States has intensified its military operations around Venezuela and the eastern Pacific, executing 13 strikes since September, reportedly targeting vessels transporting illegal drugs. These actions, which have led to the deaths of more than 60 individuals, have stirred significant international debate.

While U.S. officials maintain that these vessels were involved in drug trafficking, they have yet to present concrete evidence to support this claim. The United Nations' human rights chief and other international voices have condemned the U.S. strikes as violations of international law and human rights, while Venezuela has labeled them as illegal acts of aggression.

Amid these operations, tension continues to rise, with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accusing the U.S. of seeking regime change. The U.S. has bolstered its military presence in the Caribbean, prompting Venezuela to increase its own security measures, highlighting a growing conflict in the region.